Ajit Pawar supporting development agenda, state cabinet expansion will happen soon: Eknath Shinde

Amid the political turmoil in Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar backing development agenda, state cabinet expansion will happen soon, said Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

On Sunday, Sharad Pawar's nephew and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP, taking eight party MLAs with him to ally with the BJP in Maharashtra. He took oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and the eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the alliance government led by the Shiv Sena breakaway Eknath Shinde and the BJP.

Eknath Shinde said Sunday that now the state will be run by a triple engine government an upgrade from the earlier double engine government a reference used by the Bharatiya Janata Party to emphasise its rule at the Centre as well as state assemblies.