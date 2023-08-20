Ajit Pawar that woodpecker who will make hole in Shinde's chair says, Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut has been up in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ever since he revolted against Uddhav Thackeray and stitched an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Raut believes that Ajit Pawar will be a woodpecker who will make a hole in Shinde’s chair.In his weekly column Rokthok in Saamana, Raut said that the meeting between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar at an industrialist’s house in Pune was non-political.

The Pawar's hold posts in many non-political organisations and the meeting was regarding the functioning of those organisations,” Raut said.“Long back Balasaheb Thackeray had made a cartoon on all the political leaders of Maharashtra. In that painting, he drew Sharad Pawar as a woodpecker who can make a hold in the chair. Well, it seems that Ajit Pawar is the woodpecker and Devendra Fadnavis will make his use to make a hole in Shinde’s chair,” Raut said.He further stated that Shinde as Chief Minister has been a loss for the BJP in Maharashtra.“If the BJP wants Shinde to continue as CM then Ajit Pawar would have not been in the picture,” Raut added.