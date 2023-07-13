Akola: Child swept away in flood, body found after 13 hours

Akola district in Maharashtra has been battered by persistent heavy rainfall, resulting in severe flooding and the tragic loss of a young life. In the Khair mohammad plot area, located alongside the riverbanks, a devastating incident unfolded as a child named Jian Ahmed Iqbal Ahmed was swept away by the forceful floodwaters.

The unfortunate incident occurred during the night when Jian was playing near his residence with friends. The sudden surge in the stream's water level, caused by the unrelenting downpour, proved fatal as Jian was tragically engulfed by the swiftly flowing floodwaters. The local administration promptly responded to the distressing news, mobilizing an extensive search and rescue operation to locate the missing child.

After an exhaustive 13-hour search operation, Jian's lifeless body was discovered at 10 am today, marking a tragic end to the desperate efforts to find him. The entire community mourns the loss of this young life, highlighting the inherent dangers associated with the heavy rain and subsequent floods.

Akola district experienced cloudburst-like conditions, recording an astounding 125.5 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours. The torrential downpour has caused significant waterlogging in houses situated along the river, affecting areas such as Dabki Road and Gayatri Nagar. Furthermore, the Akola bus stand witnessed disruptions as water leakage onto the platform inconvenienced passengers.