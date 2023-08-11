Akola: Children and husband poisons mother for property

A disturbing incident has unfolded in Akola, tarnishing family bonds. Shockingly, it is the children who have turned against their mother in a bid for wealth. The husband is also implicated in this sinister plot.

According to the media reports, the tragic event occurred in Mhaisang, under the jurisdiction of Borgaon police station in Akola district. The victim, Vandana Bhimrao Gawai, had been subjected to persistent pressure from her husband and children to transfer property titles, namely a house and farm, in their favour. After enduring prolonged harassment and steadfastly refusing their demands, the woman was poisoned by her own family members. Currently, she fights for her life at the district general hospital. Authorities have registered a complaint against the husband, children, and daughter-in-law at Borgaon police station.