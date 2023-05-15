Akola violence: Internet services disconnected to stop rumours

Following the outbreak of riots in Akola, Maharashtra, the police have disconnected internet services to avoid the spread of rumours. The violence has resulted in one death and nine injuries, as well as the destruction of various private and government vehicles.

A conflict between two communities was sparked by a controversial social media post, leading to shouting of slogans, throwing of stones, and arson. Additional police forces were immediately deployed to the area on Sunday.

To control the violent mobs, the Collector Nima Arora imposed restrictions on carrying any weapons and issued prohibitory orders in the town. The area witnessed the burning of numerous vehicles, including two fire brigade vans, and attempts to set houses on fire in Rajarajeshwar Setu of Harihar Peth locality.

According to Akola Superintendent of Police Sandeep M. Ghuge, the situation has returned to normal, and people have been advised not to spread or trust rumors following the violent clashes that occurred due to an offensive social media post. Ghuge added that more than 100 people have been arrested in connection with the rioting, and investigations are ongoing. A heavy police force is maintaining a strong vigil in the town.

Following the violence that erupted on Sunday night, Deputy Chief Minister and Akola Guardian Minister Devendra Fadnavis is closely monitoring the situation and has ordered additional forces to be deployed. Several individuals involved in the violence, including the person who made the inflammatory post, have been booked by the police.