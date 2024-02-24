Alert RPF Personnel Thwart Man's Suicide Attempt in Bhayandar; Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 24, 2024 04:14 PM2024-02-24T16:14:01+5:302024-02-24T16:18:01+5:30
Alert personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Western Railway foiled a man's apparent suicide attempt at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai on Saturday, February 24.
The video shows a man jumping onto railway tracks from a bridge at the station. He appears injured and is lying on the tracks when an RPF officer and a Western Railway employee rush to his aid and pull him to safety just before a train arrives.
Alert #RPF Staff at Bhayandar promptly stopped a man from being run over after he jumped from an FOB directly on the tracks.— Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 24, 2024
He was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital & his family & appropriate authorities were informed.
WR urges everyone to refrain from trespassing on… pic.twitter.com/CfwyQWZvVd
Sharing a video on X, Western Railway wrote, "Alert #RPF Staff at Bhayandar promptly stopped a man from being run over after he jumped from an FOB directly on the tracks. He was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital & his family & appropriate authorities were informed."
The cause of the man's attempt and the exact time of the incident remain unknown. The Western Railway also urged the public to refrain from trespassing on railway tracks.