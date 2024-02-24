Alert RPF Personnel Thwart Man's Suicide Attempt in Bhayandar; Video Goes Viral

Alert personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Western Railway foiled a man's apparent suicide attempt at Bhayandar railway station in Mumbai on Saturday, February 24.

The video shows a man jumping onto railway tracks from a bridge at the station. He appears injured and is lying on the tracks when an RPF officer and a Western Railway employee rush to his aid and pull him to safety just before a train arrives.

Alert #RPF Staff at Bhayandar promptly stopped a man from being run over after he jumped from an FOB directly on the tracks.

He was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital & his family & appropriate authorities were informed.



WR urges everyone to refrain from trespassing on… pic.twitter.com/CfwyQWZvVd — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 24, 2024

Sharing a video on X, Western Railway wrote, “Alert #RPF Staff at Bhayandar promptly stopped a man from being run over after he jumped from an FOB directly on the tracks. He was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital & his family & appropriate authorities were informed. The man was admitted to a multi-specialty hospital and his family and authorities were informed," the Western Railway said in a statement.

The cause of the man's attempt and the exact time of the incident remain unknown. The Western Railway also urged the public to refrain from trespassing on railway tracks.