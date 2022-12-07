All police personnel have to be in uniform while appearing before court, says Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court said all police officers have to appear brfore courts in their uniform, an instruction that came after lwayer pointed out the casual dress worn by a women police personnel.

Advocate Subhash Jha, while arguing a matter before a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik, said police officers who come to court do not follow the court decorum and appear wearing casual civil clothes. Jha pointed out to a woman police personnel, who had appeared in his matter, as she was wearing a salwar-kameez.

I want to raise the issue of police officers not following the court decorum and appearing before court in all sorts of clothes, like jeans, he claimed, adding this undermines the authority of the court.

Justice Gadkari then stated that all police officers were expected to wear uniforms while appearing before court. The judge stated that he had in fact fined an officer in the past for not doing so.