All You Need To Know About Pod Taxi Service Which Will Connect Bandra and BKC

In a significant move to renew Mumbai's urban landscape, a crucial meeting was chaired between the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, and MMRDA. The focus of this meeting was to push the stalled slum redevelopment project in the city. Similarly, with other important infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister gave the green light for the implementation of Automated Rapid Public Transport (Pod Taxi) project in the Bandra Kurla complex. Chief Minister shared about this new venture on his official x account (formerly known as X). Let's have a look at What is PODI Taxi?

Pod Taxi, connecting Bandra and Kurla stations through the Bandra-Kurla complex. This futuristic project spans a distance of 8.80 km and will feature 38 stations, with each pod having a capacity of six passengers. The project, approved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on a Public-Private Partnership basis, aims to enhance convenience for commuters traveling from Bandra station to BKC. With a maximum range of 40 km and a speed of 1 hour per hour, this project promises to revolutionize urban transportation in the region. The project's approval reflects a strategic vision to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and alleviate congestion in key urban areas. Pod taxis operate on a network of elevated rails called dedicated guideways, which are constructed separately on highways or congested roads to avoid regular traffic.

The pod taxi system is powered by electricity, making it an eco-friendly option for urban transportation. It is designed to be driverless and autonomous, ensuring a safe and reliable journey for passengers. The vehicles are compact, allowing them to navigate through tight spaces and avoid the need for extensive infrastructure modifications.