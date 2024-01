Allegation that Sharad Pawar ran NCP like his fiefdom amounts to questioning his character: Jitendra Awhad

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Saturday said the accusation by the lawyer of the party's Ajit Pawar-led camp that Sharad Pawar ran the NCP as if it was his fiefdom was like questioning the character of the party founder.

His statement comes one day following a meeting between the Election Commission and the conflicting factions of the NCP, led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, regarding their competing claims to the party's name and election symbol. Sharad Pawar attended the personal hearing in Delhi. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared before the poll panel on behalf of Sharad Pawar, while senior advocates N K Kaul and Maninder Singh were present on behalf of Ajit Pawar.

Talking to reporters here, Awhad said the breakaway group made Sharad Pawar, who had raised them politically, sit through the proceedings at the Election Commission's office. The opposite group's lawyer said that Sharad Pawar runs his party in an undemocratic manner, considering it as his fiefdom. Such comments being made to win a political battle are unfortunate. It amounts to questioning Sharad Pawar's character, the MLA, who represents the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane district of Maharashtra, said.

A lawyer speaks what he is briefed on. And this is what the breakaway group says about the leader who has given them everything. How dare anyone call him anti-democracy. It is because of him everyone enjoyed power, he said. Awhad said the breakaway group needs to introspect if Pawar acts in an undemocratic manner.

The breakaway group is saying that the number of MLAs and the votes they got should be considered. They don’t speak of an organisation. The Supreme Court has clearly said the legislative party cannot be termed as a political party, he said.