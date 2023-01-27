Amarinder Singh to be next Governor of Maharashtra: Reports

After the current Governor, BS Koshiyari, decided to step down as Governor of State, there was much speculation about who would lead the state.According to reports, former Punjab Chief Minister and BJP leader Captain Amarinder Singh is being considered as the next Governor of Maharashtra.

Earlier, it was claimed that the BJP's Sumitra Mahajan would be the next Governor. However, soon her name was taken back from the Governor race.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari stated on January 23 that he had conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi his desire to step down from political responsibilities during the latter's recent visit to Mumbai.

In a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari expressed his desire to spend the rest of his life reading, writing, and engaging in other leisurely activities.

Governor Koshyari has given this information through the press release issued by Raj Bhavan on Monday.

"It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great state like Maharashtra—the land of saints, social reformers, and valiant fighters," said Koshyari.

"I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing, and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister, and I hope to receive the same in this regard," Koshyari stated in the press release issued by Raj Bhavan.

The Governor's move came amid opposition targeting him for allegedly disrespecting the great men and icons of Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the NCP, and the Congress all demanded that the governor resigns for allegedly defaming the icons and Maharashtra in general. The BJP and Eknath Shinde's Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, for their part, were struggling to defend the governor.

Recently, the Governor met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who reportedly expressed his displeasure over his recent statements about icons.