Ambadas Danve writes letter to Maha DGP over security lapse in Aaditya Thackeray's public meeting

Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve has written a letter to the Maharashtra director general of police to take serious note of negligence in security during a public meeting of party MLA Aaditya Thackeray in Aurangabad district.

Thackeray addressed the public meeting in Mahalgaon area on Tuesday evening following which Danve, who is the leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, claimed three or four stones were hurled in the direction of the meeting and also on the MLA's car.

Danve further claimed this was an attempt to create a quarrel between the Hindu and Dalit communities, and demanded action against police officials for not providing adequate security to Thackeray's event. District Superintendent of Police Maneesh Kalwaniya had denied that there was any stone-pelting. There was only sloganeering by two groups, he had said.

However, after the public meeting, Danve wrote a letter to Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth mentioning about the incident and claiming there was a inexcusable negligence in the security.