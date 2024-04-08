Ambernath Businessman Scammed of Rs 2.6 Lakh in Thane Online Fraud Case

Ulhasnagar police have initiated legal proceedings against an unidentified perpetrator under the Information Technology Act following an incident of online financial fraud. According to reports, between March 12 and March 20, an individual, as yet unidentified, contacted a 37-year-old businessman from Ambernath via messaging services, urging him to download the Binance app for purported online tasks. The victim, identified as Ravi Ashok Sirwani, was subsequently defrauded of Rs 2,61,589 after complying with the instructions.

The deception unfolded between 2 pm on March 12 and 7 pm on March 20 within the Ulhasnagar-2 locality. Sirwani reported that he received messages from an unfamiliar mobile number containing a hyperlink directing him to download the Binance app, purportedly for an online assignment. Upon installation, Sirwani was coerced into transferring a total of Rs 2,61,589, marking a significant financial loss due to the fraudulent activity.Acting on Sirwani's complaint, the Ulhasnagar police have formally registered a case (No. 545/2024) against the unidentified perpetrator under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Police Sub-Inspector Maske has been assigned to spearhead the investigation into this cyber fraud incident.



