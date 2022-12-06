Amid call for alliance, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray meets VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray met Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar in Mumbai and said the alliance will be decided after fixing certain small issues.

Reacting to Thackeray's remarks, Ambedkar said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction will take a call on whether to induct the VBA into the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) or forge a separate alliance.

He also said the expression positive discussion used by Thackeray while speaking to reporters about the meeting has no meaning but is akin to postponing (a decision on alliance).

The meeting with Ambedkar was a positive one. We will soon resolve the small issues and make an announcement regarding the alliance, Thackeray told reporters. Reacting to Thackeray's remarks, Ambedkar said the outcome of the meeting is perceived to be positive.

According to a report of PTI, But I don't understand the meaning of the phrase positive discussion. It is Shiv Sena (UBT) which has to take a call whether it will induct us (VBA) in MVA or will it go separate with us," Ambedkar told a Marathi news channel. He said the VBA was told a decision will be taken but it seems more meetings will take place.

It is Shiv Sena (UBT) that has to decide on the alliance. From our side, it is clear we are ready to do compromise (alliance) with Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction), he said. Asked if VBA is ready to join MVA as an ally of NCP and Congress or it wants to have a truck only with the Thackeray faction, Ambedkar said, until the NCP and Congress accept VBA as an alliance partner, any discussion (on VBA joining MVA) is absurd.

With civic elections round the corner, this is the golden hour to take take the decision (on alliance), said Ambedkar, a former MP and grandson of B R Ambedkar.