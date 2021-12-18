Amid Omicron variant scare, BMC issues new guidelines ahead of Christmas, New Year

Christmas and New Year are approaching. The number of wedding ceremonies has also increased. Therefore, the Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation has issued some instructions for the citizens. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has appealed to avoid Christmas and New Year parties, avoid crowds at wedding ceremonies.

Omicron infection is spreading rapidly around the world, putting a huge strain on the health system. Despite repeated appeals by the government and administration not to allow the third wave of Covid to occur, it is being observed people are not following covid rules properly in most places. Especially in wedding ceremonies and other ceremonies, the rules are being broken.

Therefore, all citizens should abide by the rules laid down by the government, avoid any kind of crowd, wear masks and follow the rules of covid, everyone should complete vaccination, appealed Municipal Corporation Iqbal Singh Chahal. He also warned that strict action will be taken against those violating these rules by the departmental level teams of the corporation as well as the police administration.

Follow these instructions

>> Any event / ceremony / event held in a closed hall, only 50 per cent of the total capacity of the hall is allowed to be attended.

>> For open / open space events / ceremonies / activities only 25% of the capacity of the space will be allowed to attend.

>>However, if more than one thousand people are expected to attend any event in an open space, it is imperative to give prior approval to the local Disaster Management Authority.

>> All hotels, restaurants, cinemas, all other government and private establishments, etc., all places, including the rules of attendance should be strictly follo covid prohibition instructions.

>> All eligible citizens must complete their vaccination by taking both doses of covid vaccine. Only those who have completed covid vaccination in other public places, including public transport, will be allowed. Otherwise action will be taken as per rules.

>> Vaccination of all manpower working in public places / establishments as well as all attendees at events / ceremonies must be completed. If it is found to be in violation, appropriate punitive action will be taken against the concerned establishments as per the rules.

>> Proper use of masks, regular hand hygiene and safe keeping distance, timely cleaning and disinfection of all premises / rooms / >> toilets.

Iqbal Singh Chahal has once again appealed on behalf of the administration to refrain from organizing parties for Christmas, New Year's eve, not to crowd.

