Amit Thackeray writes letter to Devendra Fadnavis for Diwali Bonus to policemen

Raj Thackeray's son and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray has now written letter to the state deputy minister and home minister Devendra Fadnavis to announce Diwali bonus to policeman in the state.

Our police brothers work day and night to maintain law and order in Maharashtra. All citizens including you and me enjoy moments of happiness with family and friends on festive days because of the uninterrupted security service of the police. Policeman are among us, as a society we have forgotten that their families also want to celebrate Diwali. The wrong government step of last many years should be broken and the police should once again be given a salary Diwali bonus. Amit Thackeray has said in his letter to Fadnavis that this year's Diwali should be the sweet for the policeman.

On the other hand, Raj Thackeray has also written a letter to CM Eknath Shinde and has made an important demand for the farmers of the state. On the eve, of Diwali, the return of rains has caused immense damage to agriculture in Maharashtra. Therefore Raj Thackeray has requested Eknath Shinde that the state government should review the war level and take measures and give relief to the farmers by declaring wet drought.

This return of rain has caused immense damage to Kharif crops and in view of the overall climate, the farmers are worried about the Rabi season as well. As the rain has come at the time of harvesting, the crop has been lost before the eyes of the farmer. It is good that the government has ordered a damage assessment, but it is not enough, Raj Thackeray has said in a letter to the CM.