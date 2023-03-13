Amravati and Aurangabad win big in agriculture at Aamir Khan's Farmer Cup awards

FARMERS’ GROUP Parivartan Shetkari Gat from Amravati district on Sunday bagged the first prize at the “Satyamev Jayate Farmer Cup” hosted by actor Aamir Khan-led Paani Foundation. The group hailing from village Vathoda of Varod taluka received Rs 25 lakhs for implementing best agricultural practices.Chitra Nakshetra Mahila Shetkari Gat of Golegaon village, Khultabad taluka from Aurangabad won the second prize and received Rs 15 lakhs. The third prize was jointly bagged by Jai Yogesshwar Shetkari Gat of village Danger Budruk of Amalner taluka of Jalgaon and Unnati Shetkari Gat from village Nandapur of Kalamnuri Taluka from Hingoli district. Both received Rs 5 lakh. Besides, 42 taluka-level winners won Rs 1 lakh each. The awards were for agricultural practices, residue-free farming, lowering the cost of cultivation and improving productivity.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was the chief guest at the award ceremony held at Shiv Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Balewadi, said, “The work done by Paani Foundation led by Aamir Khan is commendable. I am really overwhelmed by the unity displayed by the farmers and the dedication of the community for the cause. I would appeal to Paani Foundation to further scale up the participation of farmers as it would lead to a holistic development of the farming community.”Fadnavis emphasised how collectivisation in farming can tackle inflation, climate change and market uncertainties. He also urged the farmers’ groups to look beyond subsidies and focus on creating self-sustaining and profitable farmer-producer companies. Khan said, “I thank Fadnavis for the encouragement and will try our level best to take the extra mile. I also salute all the participants for their passion and commitment towards the competition.”Padma awardee Popatrao Pawar, Shantilal Muttha of Bhartiya Jain Sangathana, Agriculture Secretary Eknath Dawale, Film Director Ashutosh Gowariker, actors Atul Kulkarni and Sunil Chavan were also present on the occasion.



