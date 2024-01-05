Amravati: Anganwadi Workers Served Show Cause Notices by Women and Child Development Department 

Amravati: 2,462 Anganwadi workers and helpers in Amravati have been on strike since December 4 for various demands. District Women and Child Development Department has issued show-cause notices to 2,315 Anganwadi workers, 147 mini Anganwadi workers, and 2,400 helpers for unauthorized absence. Notices cite reasons like absence from work, poor maintenance of Anganwadi centers, and not taking care of children.

Workers have demanded a monthly honorarium of ₹26,000 for Anganwadi workers and ₹20,000 for helpers, and government employee status. The administration warns of strict action if workers fail to submit a satisfactory explanation. The strike has disrupted the functioning of Anganwadi centers in the district. The workers' demands are legitimate and need to be addressed by the government. A negotiated settlement is the best way to resolve the impasse.

"Show-cause notices have been served to all newly appointed Anganwadi workers and helpers in the first phase. Due to this, many of them have returned to work. The process of serving notices to the remaining Anganwadi workers and helpers is underway. Strict action will be taken if they fail to submit a satisfactory explanation immediately."

- Dr. Kailas Ghodke, Deputy CEO, Women and Child Welfare Department



"Anganwadi workers and helpers across the district have been on strike since December 4 to press for our legitimate demands. However, the administration has wrongly served notices to the workers and helpers by misinterpreting the circulars of 2007. This is a wrong move as there are no government rules or regulations regarding the serving of notices. A strong protest will be held on the 8th against this."

- Mahesh Jadhav, District President, Anganwadi, Balwadi Karmachari Union

Total Anganwadi workers: 2,315

Helpers: 2,400

Mini Anganwadi workers: 147



Workers who have returned to work:

Anganwadi workers: 65

Helpers: 385

Mini Anganwadi workers: 2