Amravati MLA Ravi Rana receives death threats

After Chhagan Bhujbal and Dhananjay Munde, now independent MLA Ravi Rana from Amravati has also received a death threat over phone. A threatening phone call has been made to Ravi Rana saying that you should stop roaming around Maharashtra, otherwise I will do something with your life.

Ravi Rana's personal assistant Vinod Guhe has filed a written complaint with Seema Datalkar, police inspector of Rajapeth police station, and has demanded that the person making the threat be arrested immediately. It is said in the complaint that he threatened to kill you if you don't stop now.

Pune Police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man for threatening to kill Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was recently inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet.The man dialled Bhujbal's personal assistant on Monday night saying he had taken Bhujbal's "supari" (contract) and he would kill him.

