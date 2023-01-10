Andheri: Hotel staff ruthlessly beat customers with hockey sticks and rods; 4 arrested after video goes viral

On Monday, a video went viral showing around 20–30 people severely beating up some customers with hockey sticks and rods in a stalled rickshaw in Andheri's Chakala area.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were employees of two Andheri retro bars, Metro Family Restaurant and Greetings Family Bar.

The video shows the hotel staff thrashing the customers with hockey sticks and rods. Customers continued to yell and the hotel staff continued to beat, while some took recordings and others stood by the roadside silently.

The police have taken notice of the incident and have filed an FIR against the individuals seen beating the customers. An initial inquiry also indicated that the event could have been caused by a previous dispute with customers about the food. The case has been registered at the Andheri police station, and the authorities are on the search for the accused individuals to carry out further investigation.

The case has been transferred from the Andheri police station to the MIDC police station. Various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have also been applied, including sections 504, 506, 324, and rioting. In this case, the police arrested four hotel employees.