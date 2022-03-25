Anil Parab: Government failed to resolve ST strike

After more than three months, the ST Worker Strike has not been resolved. Transport Minister Anil Parab has admitted in the assembly that the government has failed to reach a settlement. Explaining the incident, Parab said, "I have received the second notice of the union (St Worker Notice). Earlier I accepted the demands that they had kept, but the union sent me another notice. I went to court so that people should not face issues during Diwali. Employees were told not to go on strike. For two years due to covid we did not pay bonus. But this time I decided to give bonus to workers. While all this was going on, one depot after another was closed following a court order, said Parab.

Parab also menioned about the salary hike given to workers, which is the biggest hike in the history of ST. Still, the staff insisted on the merger. We were studying their demand. After that the salary was kept close to the salary of government employees. The government also took responsibility for the salary on time. There was no question of dismissal. The government failed to end the strike, said Parab.