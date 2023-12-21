Another chit funds scheme unearthed in Uran, four investors lose Rs 52 lakh

While hundreds of investors in a chit and funds scheme are still awaiting the return of their funds, another similar scheme has surfaced in Uran. The Uran police have registered a case of cheating against three individuals from the same family, accused of deceiving several unsuspecting investors, amassing Rs 52 lakh under the false promise of doubling their money within 30 days. However, after receiving the investments, they continually delayed the return of the funds.

The complainant, 23-year-old Haresh Laxman Pyer, a resident of Uran Taluka, invested Rs 20 lakh in the scheme. In his complaint, he revealed that he was approached by the accused, identified as Akshay Shyam Bhoir, along with his parents, Shyam Kaluram Bhoir (the father) and Vanmala Shyam Bhoir (the mother), all residents of Uran Taluka. Between January and April 2023, the complainant and his friend collectively invested Rs 52,08,000. Notably, the accused accepted these investments without the necessary government license. Despite the 30-day commitment, the complainant did not receive the promised returns. Despite repeated reminders, the accused provided new dates and promised even higher returns, yet failed to fulfill their commitment.

Subsequently, the complainant approached the police and filed a complaint. The Uran police registered a case of cheating under sections 420, 409, 120 B, and 34 of the IPC, along with sections 3, 4, 5, 6, 21, 22, 23, and 25 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act.

Hundred of investors lost crores in similar scheme in Uran

In a similar incident in February this year, the Uran police arrested a 32-year-old resident, Satish Vishnu Gavande, for allegedly cheating numerous investors by promising a 40 percent return within 50 days of investment. The police also seized Rs 9.99 crores in cash from the accused.

The identified accused, Satish Vishnu Gavande, was apprehended with the money in a taxi while transporting it to Koparli in Uran. Subsequently, the main accused, Supriya Patil, in the Chit Fund scam, where hundreds of investors lost their money, was also arrested. She disclosed the involvement of police officials who supported the operation of the scam. As a result, the police commissioner suspended two officials implicated in the scheme."