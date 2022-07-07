Another Shiv Sena MP supports Draupadi Murmu

Political struggle in the state has reached its climax, on the other hand, the country is witnessing the Presidential Election 2022. After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister, many people are seen joining the Shinde faction. Rahul Shewale had written a letter to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray asking him to support BJP candidate Draupadi Murmu in the presidential election. After this, another MLA has made a similar request to Uddhav Thackeray. This is considered a big blow for Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut had also joined hands to bring the opposition together across the country after trying to form a Mahavikas Aghadi to keep the BJP out of power. The Modi government at the Center has been consistently criticized on a number of issues. After this, it was speculated that Shiv Sena would support the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. However, now two Shiv Sena MPs have requested to support Draupadi Murmu.

Against this backdrop, BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar has targeted Shiv Sena. In a tweet, after Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale, Rajendra Gavit has also requested party chief Thackeray to support BJP's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. How many more are in the queue ???, Atul Bhatkhalkar has asked.

Meanwhile, after the revolt of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Shiv Sena MPs also seem to be volatile. It is said that about 12 MPs will go with Shinde. In addition, there are signs that Shiv Sena MPs will fall into two groups on the occasion of the presidential election. So far no Shiv Sena MP has taken a clear stand to go with Shinde. However, 12 MPs are said to be in touch with Shinde.