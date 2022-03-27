Anupam Kher attends marriage of his make-up man's daughter in Mumbai

Veteran actor Anupam Kher kept his promise to his make-up man by attending the wedding of his daughter in Mumbai.

On Sunday, Kher took to Instagram and gave his best wishes to the newlyweds and their families.

"Today my make-up artist of 27Years #MangeshDesai's daughter #Maithilee got married to #Satyendra. Mangesh has given his love and artistry to so many of characters I have played on-screen including #TheKashmirFiles. May God always shower His blessings on the couple! Love and blessings," he wrote.

Alongside the heartfelt note, he shared a video from the wedding. In the clip, he can be seen posing with the groom and bride for the pictures.

Kher concluded the post by using "My staff My strength" hashtag.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher has been receiving accolades for his powerful performance in 'The Kashmir Files', which revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from the Valley in the 1990s.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor