Arijit Singh Live concert in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on May 7

Bollywood's top playback singer, Arijit Singh, is scheduled to perform live at Riddhi Siddhi landmark near Kalagram on May 7 at 6:30 pm. The event has generated great excitement among music lovers in the city who are eagerly anticipating a night of captivating performances. Arijit's chart-topping hits are expected to be the highlight of the concert.

Kalasagar, an organization known for promoting art and culture in the city, has extended an invitation to Arijit Singh, a popular film personality, to perform in the city.

The organisers of Arijit Singh's Live concert are ensuring that the event is a memorable musical experience for all attendees. With careful planning and arrangements, they are confident that fans will have a seamless and enjoyable time.

Tickets for the concert are selling fast, and early bird buyers are being given preference. People can purchase tickets offline from several locations, including Pankaj Kumar at Sutgirni Chowk, Cone and Cakes at Osmanpura, Rock n Roll at Connaught Place, Namrata Sweets at Jalna Road, Milan Mithai at Gulmandi, and the box office situated at Kalagram on Prozone Mall Road in Chikalthana. Group bookings are also available for those who want to enjoy the concert with their friends and family.

Make sure to save the date, set a reminder, and arrive early at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the Arijit Singh Live Concert on May 7, as it promises to be an unforgettable night.