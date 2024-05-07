Army Personnel Demands ₹2.5 Crore from Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader to Hack EVMs in Ahmednagar, Arrested - Know What Happened

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Economic Offences Wing of the Pune City Police has arrested a person for allegedly demanding Rs. 2.5 crore from the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and the Leader of the Opposition, Ambadas Danve. According to police, the accused, Maruti Dhaknne, called Danve and demanded the money to hack the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). An accused has been arrested from Pune in this case.

The EOW team nabbed Dhakne red-handed while accepting Rs. 1 lakh in a trap laid by the police and Danve’s brother.

According to police, the accused Maruti Dhakne is a native of Ahmednagar district and works as a Havaldar in the Indian Army. Dhakne called Danve and told him that he could hack every EVM machine in Ahmednagar District and turn the election result in his favour, demanding Rs. 2.5 crore for this service. Danve grew suspicious of the caller and immediately informed the police. The accused asked Danve to meet him at the Golden Hotel in Pune. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap and arrested Dhakne in Pune. A case has been registered, and further probe is underway.