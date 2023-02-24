Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann to meet Uddhav Thackeray

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to meet Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. There is talk of it being a political visit. Uddhav Thackeray is all set to hold a meeting of opposition parties in Mumbai in March. The visit is taking place against this backdrop.

Uddhav Thackeray spoke out against the Election Commission and the BJP government at the Center after the Election Commission officially handed over the Shiv Sena's reins to Eknath Shinde. For this, he announced in a press conference last week that a meeting of opposition parties across the country will be organised in the month of March. It will be led by Uddhav Thackeray himself.

Both Kejriwal and Mann are on a day-long visit to Mumbai. Both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are scheduled to meet with former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray this evening in the wake of Thackeray's announcement. He will meet Aaditya Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree around 7 p.m.

It is understood that the meeting will discuss how to stop Modi in 2024. Simultaneously, it is reported that the issue of contesting the next Lok Sabha with Congress may be discussed this time.