Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Supriya Sule Comes Out in Support of Jailed Delhi Chief Minister

The opposition 'INDIA' bloc will hold a mega rally on March 31, Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai announced on Sunday. The rally announcement comes amid the mega opposition vs Narendra Modi government faceoff over Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case.

Meanwhile NCP leader Supriya Sule has come out in support of Kejriwal.On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, she said, "We are feeling very saddened by the injustice done to the leaders of the opposition. If you join the BJP, then there are no cases. But, if you stay in the opposition and fight within the parameters of the constitution, then you are put in jail."

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also hit back at BJP in another press conference. He said that we have provided enough proof that BJP received Rs 60 crore from Sharat Reddy but no action has been taken yet.



“BJP took around Rs 60 crore donations from kingpin of excise policy case - Sharat Chandra Reddy. This isn’t an allegation. We have shown the proof. BJP took Rs 55 crore of donations from Sharat Chandra Reddy after arresting him (in excise policy case) and, surprisingly, they haven't said a word on this,” said Bharadwaj.