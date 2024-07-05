Ashadhi Ekadashi 2024: Nashik Cyclists Embark on Journey to Pandharpur

The Nashik Cyclists Foundation (NCF) organized a cycle rally from Nashik to Pandharpur to offer prayers to Lord Vithhal in celebration of Ashadhi Ekadashi. At 6 am today, 350 cyclists commenced their journey from the Golf Club ground in Nashik.

Alongside the cyclists, a team of doctors and an ambulance are accompanying the rally to manage any emergency medical situations. This year, the foundation is celebrating the 12th Ashadhi Ekadashi cycle rally.

Kishor Patil, the president of NCF, stated that the theme of this year's rally is an "environment-friendly wari" (pilgrimage). "We wish to spread the message of an environment-friendly wari through our journey. This is our 12th year, and we will be covering a distance of 450 km, with a stopover in Nagar. Along the way, we will plant trees and visit schools and ashrams to talk to students and children, raising awareness about environmental-friendly practices and anti-drug awareness," Patil explained.

The cyclists are expected to reach Pandharpur on July 7, where they will participate in a cycle ringan (procession) similar to the traditional Warkari ringan to offer prayers to Lord Vithhal. Patil also mentioned that around 35 cycle clubs, consisting of 2,000 cyclists from Maharashtra and Karnataka, will converge in Pandharpur. These clubs will hold a cycle summit to interact and share their experiences.

This unique initiative by cyclists from across the state aims to spread the message of an environmentally friendly and spiritually enriching path. The rally emphasizes the importance of sustainable practices and community engagement, creating a meaningful connection between cycling, spirituality, and environmental stewardship.