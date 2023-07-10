Ashish Shelar claims MVA govt lacked moral authority

Ashish Shelar, the president of the Mumbai BJP, stated on Monday that the former Maha Vikas Aghadi government (MVA) lacked moral authority because it did not have the blessings of voter. He also claimed that Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, will be helpful to the ruling coalition because of his extensive political and administrative background.

To a question, the former Maharashtra minister asserted the BJP will fight immorally with those who will battle with it without showing morality. He was speaking to a Marathi news channel at Tuljapur, a temple town in adjoining Osmanabad district in central Maharashtra.

Asked about NCP leader Ajit Pawar joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, the BJP MLA said, Those who will fight with us morally, we will fight in the same way. But if someone fights with us immorally, we will fight in the same way. What was the moral foundation of the (erstwhile) Maha Vikas Aghadi (government)? was it blessed by people (voters).

On the changed political scenario in Maharashtra, where two parties Shiv Sena and the NCP saw splits in their legislative ranks in the last one year, he said leaders are busy fighting for their existence. Today in Maharashtra leaders are busy fighting for their existence. Ajit Pawar will be useful (for the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP coalition) because of his leadership quality and experience, he said.