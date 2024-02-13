Ashok Chavan Joins BJP: Fadnavis Extends Warm Welcome To Former Maharashtra CM

Ashok Chavan, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after he quit the Congress party. Earlier today, speaking to reporters, Chavan had said, "I am joining the BJP today at its office in Mumbai. Today is the beginning of my new political career." The veteran Congress leader was accorded a warm welcome by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrashekhar Krishnarao Bawankule President of Bharatiya Janata Party, Maharashtra.

Chavan's exit is yet another blow to Maharashtra Congress months ahead of state polls and the general election. Earlier, key Congress leader, Milind Deora, quit the party and joined the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Baba Siddique too left and moved to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. The son of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Shankarrao Chavan, Ashok Chavan wields significant influence in Nanded region. His exit comes at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, the Sharad Pawar camp of NCP and the Congress faces two tall poll challenges.

VIDEO | Here's what Maharashtra Deputy CM @Dev_Fadnavis said at a press conference after ex-Congress leader Ashok Chavan joined the BJP.



"It is a matter of happiness that a senior Maharashtra leader - who has been elected to the Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha and has…"

Ashok Chavan has had an eventful political journey so far. Starting out as a student leader during his college days, he went on to hold key posts in the Congress, including Maharashtra Congress chief and a member of the Congress Working Committee. He has served as an MP from Nanded on two occasions and been a member of both Houses of the state legislature.