Assam BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi arrives at Guwahati

Assam BJP MLA Taranga Gogoi arrives at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati. He arrived in the same hotel where the Shiv Sena rebele MLAs are staying.

After the revolt of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde, there has been a big earthquake in the politics of the state. The differences between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde have now been exposed to the entire state. Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal and appealed to the MLAs who had left Guwahati to come back. However, no one returned. Eknath Shinde is also adamant on his role. Now it is known that Thackeray and Shinde are preparing for a legal battle.

Also, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today met Sharad Pawar at the Yashwantrao Chavan Center and challenged the rebels. After discussing the current situation in the state with Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Raut appeared in an extremely aggressive manner while interacting with the media. Remembering Balasaheb, "we will not give up now. We will win, we will win the resolution of confidence in the assembly. These churches have taken a very wrong step. We tried very hard to explain. But now the time has passed," said Sanjay Raut.