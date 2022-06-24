Audio clip of Shiv Sena rebel MLA Shahaji Patil goes viral

Guwahati: The Mahavikas Aghadi government has been shaken by the mutiny of Shiv Sena MLAs supporting Eknath Shinde after the results of the Legislative Council. Along with Shinde, 41 Shiv Sena MLAs have reached Guwahati in Assam directly via Surat. Along with independent MLAs, Eknath Shinde has the support of more than 47 MLAs. Therefore, everyone's attention is focused on whether there will be independence in the state.

In addition, an audio clip of a Shinde group MLA is now going viral on social media. Sangoli MLA Shahajibapu Patil has interacted with the activist. In this dialogue, in the last two and a half years, through the Mahavikas Aghadi government, the NCP has said that it is our MLA department. Shahaji Patil says that "he is going to win this battle one hundred percent. There is no opposition to Uddhav Saheb as to why this is happening. Every MLA still considers him a godman. Everyone, including me, has so much respect for Uddhav Thackeray. In two and a half years, our MLAs have been fighting the NCP. If there is a quarrel tomorrow, the NCP will lose our constituency." He further said "Everyone has the same feeling that we are free."



