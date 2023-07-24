Aurangabad: ASI begins conservation work on Lankeshwar cave in renowned Ellora complex

The science branch of Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun conservation work on Lankeshwar cave, part of the renowned Ellora Caves in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, an official said. The Lankeshwar cave contains sculptures of Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh and Ravanugraga, the official said.

It is beside the famous Kailash cave. The ASI will also illuminate the pathway to the Lankeshwar cave, which is located on the first floor of the complex. The pathway is narrow and has to be kept closed at times to avoid accidents, he told PTI. The official said authorities will think of opening up the cave for tourists in a full fledged manner after the pathway is illuminated.

The work to remove bat excreta, cleaning the paintings and sculptures has been undertaken as part of conservation work. We are examining if the plaster has become weak and cracks in the sculptures will be filled with proper material to strengthen it, Deputy Superintending Archeological Chemist Dr Shrikant Misra told PTI. Ellora caves are a multi-religious rock-cut complex and has been designated as a World Heritage Site.

