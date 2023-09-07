Aurangabad rural police arrest trio involved in highway robbery, seize firearm

In a significant development, the Aurangabad Rural Police have successfully apprehended three habitual offenders and confiscated a country-made firearm from their possession. The arrested individuals have been identified as Anil Hon (29) and Akash Jadhav (23) hailing from Siddheypur village in Gangapur tehsil, along with Kailash Gavhane (24) from Manglapur village in Nevasa tehsil, Ahmednagar district.

According to reports, Superintendent of Police, Maneesh Kalwaniya, revealed that the trio has already admitted to their involvement in a recent highway robbery, during which they targeted a truck driver and made off with cash and several batteries. Police teams are currently investigating their potential roles in other highway robberies in Aurangabad and neighboring districts. Kalwaniya also mentioned that efforts are underway to trace the source of the seized firearm and live round. Once identified, those responsible will face arrest as the police work to dismantle the entire operation.