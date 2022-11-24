Automatic seat cover up installed in western style toilets at CSMT in Mumbai

The Central Railway has come up with an automatic seat cover up arrangement in western style toilets at rhe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to ensure the seat covers always remain in lift up position ensuring better hygiene for passengers.

In public toilets where western commode seats are there, most of the people do not lift up the seat cover before urinating, which makes it unhygienic for other people to use it, Central Railway's (CR) chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

In the new automatic seat arrangement, which acts mechanically (in non-electric mode), a spring action keeps the seat cover always in lift up position, the official said.

When a person wants to use the toilet, he can easily push the seat cover down. It will remain in the down position as long as a person is using it, otherwise it will lift up automatically, Sutar said.

The new seat facility has currently been provided currently in public toilets at the CSMT in south Mumbai, and it will be gradually installed in public toilets at other railway stations of the Mumbai division, Sutar said.