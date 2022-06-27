'Bachchu Kadu' now unaccounted for minister, CM's big action against rebel independent MLAs

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have taken major action against Shiv Sena rebel ministers. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to hand over the portfolios of five absentee ministers and four ministers of state to other ministers to ensure smooth functioning of the department and to ensure smooth functioning of the department in case of heavy rains and calamities. That includes two independent ministers, with Bachchu Kadu now the unaccounted-for minister.

After the state assembly elections, Shiv Sena had given ministerial posts to 3 independents in its department. Among them are MLA Bachchu Kadu, Rajendra Yedravkar and another independent MLA who was made a minister by the Shiv Sena. Among them, Minister Bachchu Kadu and Rajendra Yedravkar have joined Eknath Shinde's group. Therefore, the Chief Minister has now removed the accounts from both these ministers. Minister of State for School Education from Minister of State Bachchu Kadu has now been handed over to Aaditya Thackeray. So, other accounts have also been allotted to other ministers.

Omprakash alias Bachchu Babarao Kadu, Accounts from Minister of State (in brackets) Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Minister of State (School Education), Satej alias Bunty D. Patil, Minister of State (Water Resources and Beneficiary Area Development, Labor), Sanjay Baburao Bansode, Minister of State (Women and Child Development), Dattatraya Vithoba Bharne, Minister of State (Other Backward Bahujan Welfare).

Accounts from Rajendra Shamgonda Patil Yadravkar Minister of State (in brackets) Vishwajit Patangrao Kadam, Minister of State (Public Health and Family Welfare), Prajakt Prasad Tanpure, Minister of State (Medical Education, Textiles), Satej alias Bunty D. Patil, Minister of State (Food and Drug Administration), Aditi Sunil Tatkare, Minister of State (Cultural Affairs).

The Chief Minister may instruct any other Minister to carry out all or any of his duties in his absence when it is not possible to carry out his duties due to absence, illness or any other reason in Rule 6-A of the Government of Maharashtra Rules 6-A. Similarly, when it is not possible for a minister to carry out his duties, in the absence of that minister, the Chief Minister may direct any other minister to carry out all or some of his duties.

