Badlapur Blast: Chemical Plant Explosion Rocks City, One Dead, Four Critical

A massive explosion occurred at the VK Chemicals company in the Kharvai area of Badlapur today at around 5 am. The explosion caused the entire company to catch fire. One worker was killed in the incident and four workers were seriously injured.At around 5 am, five explosions occurred in the company one after the other.

The explosions were so powerful that they were felt in a radius of four to five kilometers. The entire Badlapur city was shaken.The fire brigade was informed of the incident and firefighters worked to bring the fire under control. Workers who were injured in the fire were immediately taken out of the company and admitted to the hospital. However, one of the workers has died.The cause of the explosion is still being investigated.