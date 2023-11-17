Balasaheb Thackeray death anniversary: Security tightened at Dadar's Shivaji Park after clash between Sena factions

Shiv Sainiks from across the state have gathered at Shiv Tirtha in Dadar today to pay homage on the death anniversary of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. However, the atmosphere has been tense due to a recent clash between the Thackeray group and the Shinde group near Balasaheb's memorial, prompting heightened security measures.

In response to the clashes, tight police security has been deployed at Shivaji Park on Shiv Tirtha. The area has transformed into a camp, with a substantial police presence to ensure public safety. The Riot Control Squad is stationed at Shivaji Park to prevent potential conflicts between rival factions.

The memorial site at Shivaji Park ground witnessed an uproar as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday. Post CM Shinde's departure, activists from the Shinde group and Thackeray group faced off, indicating heightened tensions between the factions. Shiv Sena (UBT) members were present in strength to pay their tributes, while activists from Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) also arrived, greeted with slogans of "gaddars" (traitors) by Sena (UBT) members. Both groups engaged in sloganeering and confrontation.

Today, a critical day for police administration to prevent clashes, many leaders are expected to arrive at Shiv Tirtha. Political leaders are set to be released for darshan from the gate in front of the Swatantra Veer Savarkar Memorial, while other Shiv Sainiks will be released from the gate near the Samarth Gym at Shivaji Park.

Despite the clashes on the previous day, no police action has been reported, and attention is now focused on monitoring the situation on this crucial day. The Shiv Sena has issued an appeal for cooperation with the police administration to maintain peace during this event.