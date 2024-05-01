Banganga Tank Transformation: First Phase Nears Completion with Revamped Lampposts, Lake Steps, and Road Development

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BM16 C) has embarked on the restoration project for the historic Banganga Tank in Mumbai, with the first phase nearing completion. D Ward Assistant Commissioner Sharad Ugade stated, "Work on revitalizing the Banganga Lake in Mumbai is progressing steadily. The restoration of 16 historical lampposts within the tank premises is currently under consideration." The rejuvenation and beautification of Banganga Lake will be executed in three phases. In the initial phase, enhancements will focus on the stone steps surrounding the lake, restoration of lampposts in the precincts, installation of attractive electric lighting, construction of an 18.30-meter-long bridge named the 'Missing Link,' and removal of encroachments on the lake's stone steps. As part of this phase, 13 huts at the lake entrance steps have been removed, and residents relocated to nearby buildings under the supervision of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority.

The second phase will involve painting visual elements of buildings facing the lake, installing murals on building facades, and placing sculptures. Additionally, the historic and sacred sites of Ram Kund will be revitalized, and comprehensive development plans for temples around the lake precincts will be implemented. In the final phase, a wide pedestrian promenade will be constructed from Banganga Lake to the Arabian Sea. Rehabilitation efforts for residents and non-residents in the area, creation of parks and open spaces, and revamping of Dr. Bhagwanlal Indrajit Marg, along with road network improvements, will be undertaken. Various civic amenities and services will also be provided under the Development Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Efforts are being made to preserve heritage sites, including Banganga Lake and its surroundings, recognized as national cultural centers. The BMC, Archaeology Department, and Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Temple Trust are collaborating on the beautification project. The civic body aims to maintain the authenticity of lampposts by utilizing natural materials like black gram, fenugreek, barley, jaggery, and bilva fruit, as used in the original construction. Skilled individuals are employed under the Archaeology Department's guidance to prevent damage to the ancient steps of the lake.

Declared a protected monument by the Maharashtra government under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1960, Banganga Lake includes temples, memorial shrines, rest houses, and monasteries, signifying its national cultural importance. Renowned temples such as the Venkatesh Balaji Temple, Siddheshwar Shankar Temple, Ram Temple, Bajrang Akhada, and Walkeshwar Temple are situated here. Due to its religious and cultural significance, the lake regularly hosts religious and cultural events, attracting tourists from across India and abroad. Recognizing its historical, religious, cultural, and ancient significance, the Maharashtra government designated Banganga Lake precincts as a 'B' category tourist site on November 15, 2022. Ughade noted references to the lake in mythological texts dating back to the Akara era, with various temples and religious sites such as Ram Kund present in the area.