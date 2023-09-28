Banks in Maharashtra to remain closed tomorrow?

Banks in Maharashtra will be closed on Friday, September 29, declared a public holiday by the state government instead of a public holiday on September 28 announced earlier.Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared a public holiday on September 29 for Eid-e-Milad as Anant Chaturdashi and Eid-e-Milad were falling on the same day on September 28, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The announcement brings a long week holiday for the Maharashtrians with two consecutive state holidays on Thursday and Friday followed by the weekend and the national holiday on October 2, Monday, marking Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary.According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed in Gujarat, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Hyderabad-Telangana, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on September 28, the banks will remain shut in Sikkim, Jammu, Maharashtra and Srinagar on September 29.

While banks will be closed during these dates, online banking services, including mobile and internet banking, will remain operational as usual.The Reserve Bank of India puts banks bank holidays in three categories — Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts