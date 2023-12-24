Bars to remain open all night for Christmas and New Year in Mumbai

In view of New Year and Christmas the state government has allowed liquor shops, and permit rooms to remain open till 5 am on December 24, 25 and 31. Apart from that, some wine shops, foreign and premium liquor stores will be open till 1 am. Apart from that, pubs, bars and restaurants, beer bars will also be open till 5 am.The said notification was issued by Home Department of Maharastra on December 22. The notification also mentioned that the collector has the authority to refuse permissions based on considerations of law and order and public peace.

This has been the trend for every Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year's now. An Official from the Excise Department stated that the extension is based on demand from stakeholders – it seeks to facilitate resellers, although it does not make much difference in revenue generation. He further mentioned that the order is applicable on the entire state of Maharashtra, however, only the big cities usually make the most use of it.