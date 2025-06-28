Beed Coaching Centre Scandal: Student Sexually Abused, Teachers Abscond After Allegations

An 11th-grade student at Umakiran Private Classes in the city was allegedly subjected to "bad touch" and her nude photos were taken. The harassment became unbearable for the victim, who hadn't eaten for the past 15 days and would wake up startled at night. Her mother, noticing her distress, gained her trust and questioned her, which brought the horrific incident to light. Three police teams have been dispatched to search for the accused in this case, Vijay Pawar and Prashant Khatokar.

Between July 30, 2024, and May 25, 2025, Prashant Khatokar and Vijay Pawar would allegedly call the victim to a cabin after class and force her into obscene acts. This caused the victim immense stress. Her parents, assuming it was due to study pressure, approached Vijay Pawar, but he gave evasive answers. The parents then spoke to their daughter in confidence, and she revealed the entire truth. Consequently, a case was registered late on Thursday night at the Shivajinagar Police Station.

Attended Birthday Before Fleeing

As soon as they learned about the registered case, both accused, Vijay Pawar and Prashant Khatokar, fled. A force of 100 police personnel searched for them all night. Sources indicate that before absconding, both accused were present at a person's birthday party.

Relatives Taken in for Questioning

Prashant Khatokar's wife and father were detained at the Shivajinagar Police Station for questioning and safety purposes throughout Friday.

"Three teams have been dispatched to search for the accused. Security has also been deployed near the classes immediately after the case was registered," said Kishore Pawar, Police Inspector, Beed.