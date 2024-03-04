Beed: Cricket Veterans Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh Attend Rural Cricket Tournament Organized by Dhananjay Munde

Beed: Ajit Pawar (NCP) leader and minister Dhananjay Munde, MLA from Parli constituency invited former Indian cricket team players Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh at the prize distribution ceremony of the Namdar Cup day-night tennis ball cricket tournament organized by Nath Pratishthan in Parli from January 25.

As many as 3,500 athletes from Parli town and rural areas participated in the tournament. Munde said that in the future, 700 players will be selected from these players and they will be auctioned through 20 franchises and the Parli Premier League will be organized in a grand format next year. If Marathwada had an independent team in Ranji, perhaps many players of our generation would have had the opportunity to represent the country, including Ranji. However, Dananjay Munde also announced that a grand stadium and sports complex will soon be built in Parli at a cost of about Rs 65 crore to give opportunities to the next generation of talented players. Munde also praised Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh on the occasion.

Zaheer recalls Ahmednagar

" started playing cricket with a tennis ball from Shrirampur in Ahmednagar district, and went on to play. I was very happy to come to Parli and see such a grand cricket event in the rural areas. I am confident that this cricket played in Parli will one day reach the country and abroad," Zaheer Khan said at the event.