Beed: Second Sarpanch Killed in Fly-Ash Truck Collision

In Beed district, Maharashtra, the tragic death of sarpanch Kshirsagar, who was killed when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle transporting fly ash from a thermal power plant, has sparked further controversy. This incident comes amid the uproar over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Desmukh, who was killed in the Massajog area.

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, who has been vocal about Desmukh's murder, has raised suspicions regarding the circumstances surrounding Kshirsagar’s death. He questioned whether it was a genuine accident or a deliberate act, suggesting that the fly ash mafia might be involved. Dhas criticized the local administration, accusing them of failing to stop illegal fly ash transportation despite repeated concerns. He emphasized that ash-carrying vehicles continue to operate without interruption, posing significant risks. Dhas called for an investigation into the incident and held officials from the Parli thermal power plant and local police accountable for not curbing the illegal activities of the fly ash mafia.

Additionally, Dhas accused Valmik Karad, arrested in connection with Desmukh's murder, of duping farmers by promising machinery and then taking money from thousands of them.

Opposition leader and former MP Vinayak Raut, representing Shiv Sena (UBT), condemned the incident, labeling Kshirsagar's death as murder. He alleged that a powerful gang was targeting individuals working for the development of Beed and demanded that the district be declared a Union Territory due to these rising threats.