BEST, CR, WR to provide additional services on Ambedkar’s death anniversary

On Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s death anniversary on December 6, Brihanmumbai Electric supply and transport (BEST), Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) are providing additional services for the convenience of those travelling to Chaityabhoomi, Dadar, to commemorate the occasion.CR has already provided 14 additional long-distance special trains for those who will visit to pay their respects on Tuesday. Two unreserved special trains will run between Adilabad and Dadar to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Moreover, plans to increase suburban local train services by providing 12 additional trains are in process on CR and harbour lines.Raosaheb Danve, Minister of State for Railways, said, “There are many followers who come to Mumbai from all over the state and country. All possible facilities should be made available to them at the railway station so that they are not inconvenienced.”Around 1000 additional RPF personnel in three shifts have been deployed to manage the extra rush of passengers as well as to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, BEST will have six buses from Shivaji Park to Dadar station and back to Shivaji Park as a ring route service from 7:30 am to 9:30 pm.