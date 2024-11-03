Bhai Dooj 2024: BEST Bus Services Affected In Magathane After Staff Goes On Strike Over Non-Payment Of Bonus

On Sunday morning, commuters in parts of the western suburbs faced disruptions as bus frequencies dropped due to flash protests by some drivers demanding a Diwali bonus, among other issues. Out of the scheduled 1,266 buses, only 1,159 were in operation, resulting in a shortage of 107 buses.

The situation was resolved within a few hours, with services returning to normal, according to an official. Several unions have been invited to meet with the BEST management on Monday to discuss their outstanding demands.

Union sources indicated that drivers from the BEST undertaking presented a list of requests, including the merger of the BEST budget with the BMC budget and the payment of the Diwali bonus. While most unions agreed to engage with management, a group of drivers from the Magathane depot initiated a flash protest, leading to significant service interruptions. Early in the morning, only 40% of buses were running at Magathane, but operations resumed after senior officials intervened.