Bhandara Factory Blast: 5 Workers Killed in Explosion at Ordinance Factory in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha Region; Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

At least five workers were killed and several others injured in an explosion at an ordinance factory in the Bhandra district of Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region on Friday, January 24. The cause of the blast is still under investigation. According to the information, the blast took place at around 11 am on Friday in the factory located in the Jawahar Nagar area.

Visuals Form Spot

Mumbai, Maharashtra: An explosion occurred at the ammunition factory in Jawahar Nagar, Bhandara pic.twitter.com/oN7Ao9n77z — IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2025

A video shared by the news agency IANS shows huge clouds of smoke coming out from the blast site. Chaos in the area was also reported due to the loud sound of explosions.

The death toll in the incident may rise. Meanwhile, a rescue operation was underway at the factory. Fire brigades and ambulances reached the spot with local police to douse the fire. District collector Sanjay Kolte said the explosion occurred around 11 am on the premises. "A roof has collapsed which is being removed with the help of JCB. A total of 12 people are reported to be there, out of which 2 people have been rescued," Collector Bhandara Sanjay Kolte told ANI.