Bhandara: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Tirupati Gift Center in Gandhi Chowk

A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Monday, October 6, in Maharashtra's Bhandara district. According to news agency IANS, the blaze was caused by a short circuit at the Tirupati Gift Centre located in Gandhi Chowk.

Visuals shared on X (formerly Twitter) show the fire department team, along with locals, working at the spot to douse the flames. Chaos erupted in the area following the incident. The incident occurred at around 1 am on Sunday night.

Visuals From Spot

Bhandara, Maharashtra: A fire broke out around 1:15 AM at Tirupati Gift Center in Gandhi Chowk, Bhandara city, due to a short circuit pic.twitter.com/jLkUPYhunm — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2025

Meanwhile, another tragedy struck the district when a wall surrounding Miskin Tank Lake collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the region. After the incident, water from the lake flooded the surrounding area, turning the grounds of Gandhi Vidyalaya into another lake.

For the past few days, the district has been reeling under incessant rainfall. In some places, houses have collapsed, while in others, hundreds of acres of farmland have gone underwater, leaving farmers struggling to sustain their livelihoods.