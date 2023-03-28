Bhandara: Unseasonal rains and hailstorms cause extensive damage in district

As per the forecast of the Meteorological Department, unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorms hit the district again on Sunday afternoon. Since 2.30 p.m., unseasonal rain and hailstorms have been reported in many parts of the district.

The rains mainly caused extensive damage to houses and vegetable crops, including pulses. Seven houses in three villages in Lakhandur taluka alone have been partially damaged.

The Meteorological Department had predicted unseasonal rain and hail storm on March 25 and 26. Rain lashed some places on Saturday afternoon. But the sudden downpour on Sunday afternoon caused more damage than the rain on Saturday. Vegetable crops, including pulses, have been damaged to a great extent.

Heavy rains lashed Andhalgaon in Mohadi tehsil causing a great loss to wheat, gram and other crops. It was a quite sunny afternoon till 2 pm, the weather suddenly changed and rain lashed Tumsar and Mohadi tehsil around 3.15 pm along with strong winds. It rained with hail in Lakhni. Pavani, Lakhandur, and Sakoli tehsils also received rain with strong winds. It also rained in the Jawaharnagar area.

A tree fell on an auto parked at the auto stand near Tumsar Police Station due to strong winds. Fortunately, there was no one in the auto at this time, so there was no loss of life. However, autos were heavily damaged, and a tree fell on the Tumsar Bhandara highway due to the storm at Khapa, disrupting traffic for some time.