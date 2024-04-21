Big Blow To Samajwadi Party in Maharashtra: Bhiwandi East MLA Rais Shaikh Resigns

Samajwadi Party suffered a significant blow in Maharashtra as its MLA from Bhiwandi East, Rais Shaikh, resigned from his post on Saturday. The resignation coincides with increasing discord within the state unit regarding the leadership of the party's Maharashtra president, Abu Asim Azmi, who, along with Shaikh, is the only other MLA representing the Samajwadi Party in the Maharashtra Assembly.

In a statement following his resignation, Shaikh expressed his ongoing concerns regarding crucial party organizational and expansion issues, which he claims have remained unresolved despite his continuous efforts. Despite this, he affirmed his commitment to addressing these matters exclusively within the party's internal forums. Shaikh emphasized his deep-rooted allegiance to the Samajwadi Party, acknowledging the party's role in providing him with the opportunity to serve as an MLA, and declared his unwavering loyalty to the party.

Sources close to Shaikh revealed that while he has submitted his resignation to the party head, he intends to formalize his resignation as an MLA by meeting Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Monday morning.

The Samajwadi Party's presence in Maharashtra has largely flourished under the leadership of Abu Asim Azmi, who led the party to its first electoral victory in the state in 1995, securing three seats. Although Azmi initially faced electoral defeat and subsequently won his first election in 2009, his political influence has played a pivotal role in shaping the Samajwadi Party's trajectory in Maharashtra as a three-time MLA.